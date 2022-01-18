Debra Diane Rummel, 61, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2022, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born August 25, 1960, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Carl Leroy and Alberta Grace (Troup) Polliard.
She married Darrel Lee Rummel on July 26, 1980. He survives.
Mrs. Rummel worked for Clarion Bathware in Clarion as an office manager.
She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant. She enjoyed knitting and camping with her family.
Survivors include her mother, Alberta Polliard of Distant; her husband, Darrel Rummel of New Bethlehem; a son, Shawn Rummel and his wife, Kandy, of Jersey Shore; and two step-granddaughters, Maggie and Klair.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Polliard, and stepfather, Roland Hawk Sr.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A funeral service will follow at 5:30 p.m., with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
