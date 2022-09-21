Delbert L. “Rowdy” Adams, 86, of Putneyville, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Born October 31, 1935 in Putneyville, he was the son of the late William George Adams and Mabel Irene (Schreckengost) Adams Thompson.
He married Ethel R. (Rupp) Adams on May 1, 1957. She preceded him in death on April 25, 2020.
"Rowdy" proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He worked for C&K Coal Company.
He thought the world of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his little dog and companion, Petey.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Additional survivors include a son, William “Bill” Adams and his wife, Julie; a daughter, Brenda Crissman and her husband, Gary, both of Putneyville; four grandchildren, Jennifer Shreckengost, Shane Adams, Bryon Adams, all of Putneyville, and Cory Adams of Oak Ridge; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Adams, Makenzie Adams, Hannah Adams and Karter Adams; Jeffrey Shreckengost whom was like a grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George Adams and Theodore “Baldy” Adams; and a sister, Pauline “Boose” Schreckengost.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.