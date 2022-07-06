SLIGO –With eight extremely delinquent sewer customers and liens on seven of the eight properties, Sligo Authority members Tuesday night debated whether it is better to also file charges at the district magistrate office.
A lien on a property would eventually provide repayment of fees if and when the property is sold.
“One person who owns three of the seven delinquent properties called today saying she was hoping the property would be purchased at the Sept. 19 Clarion County Tax Sale and when it is sold, we would get our money,” said borough secretary Janey Corle.
Council member Jason Kriebel suggested recording a judgment on the property with the district magistrate. A judgment would not allow them to enter into any new contracts and would impact their ability to get loans. The authority will investigate the possibility of a judgment.
In other business, Corle reported there has been no response yet from PA American Water or Aqua if they are interested in purchasing the Sligo Sewer System. A new proposal for operation of the system was received from M. Davidson & Associates Inc. of Jamestown. CWM submitted the first proposal for contracting operation of the system and is still under review.
Both the Sligo Borough Authority and Sligo Borough Council agreed to scheduling an interview for a new part-time position with duties at the authority and borough before the August meetings. Advertisements have been running for the position and both groups agreed to interview Willie Roberts.
President Sherry Laughlin presented an update on the COG pool, praising the growth and volunteer support at the pool.
“You can see the profit and loss details I passed out,” said Laughlin. “We’ve had some really good days like today, but it rained Sunday. I want to make sure you guys are a little bit more aware of what’s going on down there instead of getting blindsided at end of the year like we were last year.
“One day we couldn’t open because we didn’t have lifeguards. Everybody was away,” she continued. “So if there’s anybody you know who would like to get their lifeguard certification, encourage them to get ahold of Heather or Jamie. If they can’t afford it, I can probably find some people that will pay for them to get their license.”
A complete update on work at the COG Pool, including the support of the Sligo Improvement Committee will appear in next week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
Sligo Borough will ask Clarion County in September to write a grant for new windows in the recreation center. Refinishing of the gym floor in the center is scheduled for August and auctions will continue in September. New exit lights will also be installed in the building.
Pandora and HRG held an engineering and environmental scope in the field view meeting for the set-aside grant project on June 14. HRG is scheduled to prepare supplement number two to provide grant administration services for the TASA grant.
HRG will advise Leica which grants to use to engineering invoices.
Sligo Borough agreed to apply to Eccles Lesher again and research other possible grants. The Clarion County Commissioners will schedule a meeting with Sligo Borough and HRG to discuss status of the pedestrian bridge project.
Corle said she is waiting to hear from HRG.
Sligo updated its SAM (System for Award Management) registration and filed an incident report to change the legal name of Sligo Borough. The registration is necessary to file for Sligo Borough’s American Rescue Plan funds of $34,854.85.
A request was sent to Knox Law, Sligo Borough’s solicitor, to draft an ATV ordinance that would make Sligo Borough an ATV friendly community. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry will supply signs for posting ATV roads. Sligo would supply the signposts and install the signs.