DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.