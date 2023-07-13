Derbydog, Inc. from Madison, Ohio, will return to the Jefferson County Fair for a demolition derby on Saturday, July 22, featuring five classes of hard-hitting action.
The derby will begin with power wheels events for children ages 3 to 8.
Classes for the demolition derby which will follow include street stock full-size, stock min9-van/truck/SUV, street stock compact, windshield and stock youth compact. New to this year’s derby will be a 1/2-car race.
The driver entry fee is $40 and a pit pass is $20. Complete rules and information are available at www.derbydogdemo.com.
Frances Hejduk of Derbydog said, “Demolition derby is a family friendly event and great night of entertainment!”
The demolition derby will begin at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.