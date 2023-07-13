demo derby cars

Fans will be cheering for their favorite drivers Saturday night at the fair when Derbydog Inc. presents the annual demolition derby.

 Patti Slaughter

Derbydog, Inc. from Madison, Ohio, will return to the Jefferson County Fair for a demolition derby on Saturday, July 22, featuring five classes of hard-hitting action.

The derby will begin with power wheels events for children ages 3 to 8.

Classes for the demolition derby which will follow include street stock full-size, stock min9-van/truck/SUV, street stock compact, windshield and stock youth compact. New to this year’s derby will be a 1/2-car race.

The driver entry fee is $40 and a pit pass is $20. Complete rules and information are available at www.derbydogdemo.com.

Frances Hejduk of Derbydog said, “Demolition derby is a family friendly event and great night of entertainment!”

The demolition derby will begin at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.

