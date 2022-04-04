Dennis E. “Jack” Hopper Jr., 86, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Born January 26, 1936, in Widnoon, he was the son of Dennis E. Hopper Sr. and Druscilla (Minnick) Hopper.
Mr. Hopper was a lifetime resident of the Templeton area.
For over 34 years, he was a self-employed truck driver, commonly known as jumper, and retired in 2006.
He was a handy man who liked to work on projects especially his trucks.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 64 years, Vivian I. (Buzard) Hopper, whom he married on March 28, 1958; a son, Randy Hopper of Templeton; a daughter, Lori Smith and husband, Rick, of Templeton; four grandchildren, Caleb Smith and wife, Megan, Chancy Hopper and wife, Debbie, Ethan Hopper and wife, Nicole, and Kaylee Dubia and husband, Zack; and eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Gabe, Leo Jack, Liam, Lucas, Laney, Scarlet and Briar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jacqueline Hopper, who died September 9, 2010; five brothers, Ivan, John, Vern, Mason and Gale Hopper; and two sisters, Libby Summerville and Sally Hawk.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the funeral home, with retired pastor, Dan George, officiating.
For those unable to attend the services, and wish to send an online condolence to the family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.