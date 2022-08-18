The subject line of the irate fan email I received went like this: “SOME of the Pirates’ Players should NOT be in the Major Leagues!!!”
Yeah, no kidding.
We’ve been over this before. I guess we need to go over it again. The Pirates are in Year 3 of a tank job. You know that, right? You know they are designed to lose — or at least not to win much — and have been for the past few years. Right?
I receive these kinds of missives from time to time, and I’m always amazed. It’s as if mass delusion has set it, as if nobody in this town has witnessed a tank job before.
Why over-analyze this group like it’s a real baseball team with intentions of winning? The craziest part is hearing people scrutinize manager Derek Shelton’s work, as if there is anything to scrutinize. Somebody named Kevin Padlo just arrived to play first base. Is Shelton supposed to turn him into Mark McGwire?
The Pirates are on pace to lose 100 games again. Their roster stinks. You might even say it’s a “hodgepodge of nothingness,” as NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley so memorably put it the other night. The reward for that is very likely another top-five pick, maybe even the No. 1 pick via MLB’s new lottery system. That’s how this tanking thing works.
You do know that, right?
Now, that doesn’t mean you try to throw games (unless you’re the 1983-84 Penguins). It just means you make a roster that cannot possibly win. We’ve seen it play out across the majors in places such as Chicago, Baltimore, Kansas City, Houston and Atlanta.
Shoot, you saw it play out twice across town. Ever hear of Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux? The Penguins wouldn’t be here if they hadn’t twice burned down the franchise in order to get the highest possible draft picks.
You can hate the fact that the Pirates are mired in another massive rebuild. But you cannot be surprised that their lineups are a hodgepodge of nothingness. If you’re intent on wasting your time wondering why Josh VanMeter’s still here, I got nothing for ya.
Other than this: Please stop sending me questions about why Josh VanMeter’s still here. And why Roansy Contreras was sent down. Just stop. You’re smarter than that. You can surmise, as well as I can, that Bob Nutting, Ben Cherington and Shelton had an understanding that this team would stink for at least three or four years before they headed toward winning (not that there’s any guarantee they will win). This is Year 3.
That’s pretty much the classic tanking timeline. Neal Huntington razed the franchise, remember, at the start of his rebuild and things did not get better until four years later. The Pirates didn’t win until year six.
Rage against that timeline all you like. It’s the one the Pirates are on, just like when the Houston Astros intentionally sunk to the bottom of the league by losing 106 games, 107 games, 111 games and 92 games before they got good in 2015. Or check out the Baltimore Orioles. They’re finally seeing dividends in Year 6 of a monstrous tank mission that saw them lose 333 games over one three-season stretch. They made these Pirates look like the Big Red Machine.
But enough of that. Let’s get to the epic Eckersley rant, and how so many people came out of it looking so bad. Among them ...
—Wil Crowe. The Pirates reliever apparently believes that because Eckersley played major league baseball, he should refrain from ripping current players.
“He’s in the Hall of Fame. He’s one of us,” Crowe told reporters Wednesday. “It’s just surprising that a guy of his stature would come after us. I think it was kind of crappy and bush league.”
The only thing bush league was the Pirates’ lineup that night. Players with the following averages took at least one at-bat: .160, .176, .177, .188, .195, .232, .240 and .245. Somebody named Jason Delay batted ninth with the highest average on the team (.277).
Furthermore, Crowe should know that lots of ex-major leaguers make their living criticizing current players. That’s kind of how it works. And please, Wil, never again bring up how many “two-run games” the Pirates have been involved in to try to defuse critics. Nobody cares.
—Those charging Eckersley with hypocrisy. I guess the argument goes something like this: How can Eckersley criticize the Pirates for being so bad when the Red Sox and their huge payroll are in last place, too?
OK, let’s start here: Eckersley doesn’t play for the Red Sox. His job is to deliver an opinion, and even if the Red Sox were 0-113, he’d be justified in calling this Pirates roster “pathetic.”
But if the argument really is who are the Red Sox to talk, I will point to a few facts:
One, as Shelton said in a pregame interview Tuesday, last place in the AL East isn’t like last place in other divisions. The Red Sox are at .500, have won five of six and are just four games out of a playoff spot. That’s a little different than 45-72 in the sickly NL Central.
More to the point, the Red Sox have been to the playoffs 20 of the past 29 seasons with three World Series titles. I’m thinkin’ they’re entitled to talk (not that Eckersley plays for them).
—Eckersley. The one area in which Eckersley erred — besides that pitch to Kirk Gibson — was in comparing this version of the Pirates to the Kansas City Royals, who are further along in their tank job (although they’re just 48-71).
“Just came from Kansas City seeing all those young kids,” he said. “This is different, though.”
Well, for sure the Royals feature more enticing young players at the major league level. But it took them four wretched seasons to get here. Five if you count this year. Let’s see how the Pirates’ prospects fare over the next year or two (it hasn’t been a great season for the system).
It’s as if Eckersley, like so many others, doesn’t know a long-term rebuild when he sees one. If he’d remembered Kansas City’s lineups from a few years ago — Cheslor Cuthbert, anyone? — he’d know they were hodgepodges of nothingness, too.
That’s what happens when a team is tanking.