Dennis H. Bish Sr., 80, of Hawthorn, passed away early Friday morning, April 8, 2022 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born July 22, 1941 in Brookville, he was the son of the late William Harold and Dorothy Marie (Panciera) Bish.
He married Sandra L. (Sherman) Bish on January 24, 1960. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2020.
Mr. Bish worked as a heavy construction carpenter for Heavy Construction Carpenters Local Union No. 2274.
He also worked for Glacial Minerals in Strattanville.
Mr. Bish enjoyed camping and golf.
Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Davis and her husband, Bud, of New Bethlehem; a son, Derek Bish and his wife, Tina, of Sharon; and three grandchildren, Katie Davis, Brendan Davis and Tyler Rossi.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis H. “Moochie” Bish Jr.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.