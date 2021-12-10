Dennis Horner, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home, with his loving family by his side.
Born March 30, 1935 in West Monterey, he was the son of Ralph and Martha Jane (Rankin) Horner.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator with MAC Coal, Bracken Construction, C&K Coal, and was a Toby Township Supervisor.
He enjoyed farming, watching sports, and raising raspberries and strawberries.
Mr. Horner was a member and former deacon of the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Rimersburg.
He loved to work, cut grass, mulch leaves, ride his lawn mower and spend time with Vonnie at their winter home in Florida.
Survivors include his loving wife, Vonnie (Tremba) Horner, whom he married on February 18, 1954; his sons, Scott Horner and Chris Horner and fiancé, Tessie Gould, all of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Corey Horner and wife, Emily, Kristina Graham and husband, Jason, Amy Horner, Leanna Horner, Megan Pauling and husband, Chris, and Andrew Horner; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Elise and Calvin; his brother, Richard B. Horner and wife, Ellen, of Rimersburg; and his sister, Nancy “Vivian” McCall of Sligo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Herman L. Horner; and an infant brother.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 10, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Dan George officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’ memory to the Reformed Presbyterian Church, 946 N. Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or who wish to send a condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.