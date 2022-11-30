Dennis Myron Lucas, 75, passed away at Brookville’s Laurelbrook Nursing Home on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Born January 11, 1947, he was the son of Myron (Curly) and Edna (Black) Lucas. He was raised at the Lucas Family home at New Bethlehem Tile Company farm.
Mr. Lucas lived in the New Bethlehem area all his life.
He was a 1965 graduate of Redbank Valley High School where he excelled in both football and track and field.
Denny was also a gifted singer who participated in choir and was selected to the Clarion County Choir.
His work career included employment at Dolby Blasting which became Clarion Explosives. He later worked at BiLo Supermarket in Clarion where he served as manager of the seafood department.
His passions were football, hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy was simply being with people.
Mr. Lucas was an avid member of the Knight Cruisers Car Club where he showed his prized Corvette, and a member of the Redbank Valley Historical Society.
He attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Survivors include a son, Brian Lucas; a daughter, Licia Lucas-Pfadt (Chris); their mother, Coni Kifer; four grandchildren, Tessia Spangler (Dylan), Zane Lucas, Kilah Pfadt and Aidan Pfadt; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Lincoln Spangler; a younger brother, Doyle Lucas (Susan Bish) and their daughter, Maggie Lucas.
There will be no services.
A private Celebration of Life will be arranged in the future when family are able to travel. To be included, text Licia at (406) 579-1716.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Redbank Valley Historical Society at (814) 221-6225 in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.