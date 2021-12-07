HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 6.
“The Department of Health continues to adapt as the COVID-19 global pandemic approaches the two-year mark,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We are continuing to provide daily updates on vaccinations, cases, hospitalizations and deaths online in a variety of interactive dashboards to help residents understand how this virus is affecting people around them.
“One of the things we have learned over the past 21 months is that following trends over a week or longer provides a clearer picture of what is happening. To help people better understand, our team will continue to update the various dashboards on a daily basis and we will shift from a daily news release of numbers, to a seven-day reporting of important trends.”
Pennsylvania continues to make strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated working closely with vaccine providers, grassroots organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 6, 69.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
- 421,893 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
- 207,909 booster doses administered in the past week.
- 75,825 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
- 47.2% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 5:
- The daily average number of cases was 7,338.
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 6 was 9% higher than on Nov. 29. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 15.5% and 11%, respectively.
- There have been 654 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past seven days, with 66% occurring in people 70 years and older.