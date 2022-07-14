Derbydog, Inc. from Madison, Ohio, will return to the Jefferson County Fair for a demolition derby on Saturday, July 23, featuring five classes of hard-hitting action.
The derby will begin with power wheels. Classes for the demolition derby which will follow include motorswap full-size, street stock full-size, stock youth compact, windshield and stock mini-van/truck/SUV.
The driver entry fee is $40 and a pit pass is $20. Complete rules and information are available at www.derbydogdemo.com.
“Demolition derby is a family friendly event and great night of entertainment,” Frances Hejduk, of Derbydog, said.
The demolition derby will begin at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.