PITTSBURGH — Forget that the Penguins blew another third-period lead to lose a game to the New York Islanders Monday night, 4-2. That makes two such losses in four days against the Islanders and the team’s eighth such loss this season, the most in the NHL.
Also, forget that the Penguins are now 0-6-3 in their past nine games against Metropolitan Division opponents. That is no way to make the playoffs, not that the team is playing as if it wants to make it for the 17th consecutive year.
Something more memorable happened.
I’m guessing the crowd of 18,094 at PPG Paints Arena still went home happy. At least they had something to talk about. At least they saw the Penguins stand up for themselves.
For a change.
This wasn’t like the Penguins-Islanders game at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in 2011 when the teams combined for 65 penalties, including 15 fighting majors and 21 game misconducts, for a record total of 346 penalty minutes. But what happened late in the second period made for a spicy night Uptown.
A total of 14 penalties for 44 minutes were called after a skirmish that started in front of Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin when the Islanders’ Matt Martin crosschecked Jason Zucker, knocking the net loose. Evgeni Malkin jumped into the ensuing scrum and mixed it up with winger Ross Johnston. Zucker came to Malkin’s defense about the time Johnston was pulling Malkin to the ice. Johnston took a poke at Zucker on his way back up and then the two put on quite a show by challenging each other with the officials between them. Each received a 2-minute roughing penalty, a 2-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a 10-minute misconduct.
Meanwhile ...
Kris Letang had a brief tussle with defenseman Ryan Pulock and then defenseman Scott Mayfield, taking a quick shot to the face from Mayfield. By this time, Malkin had picked himself up off the ice and pulled on Pulock, who threw a punch at him. Malkin fired three or four punches back at Pulock.
The crowd roared.
I have to admit I loved it.
I’m not a big fighting guy in hockey, but it was nice to see the Penguins respond physically. I can’t remember the last time it happened. It certainly didn’t happen when they played the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 13. That was the night Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson sent Sidney Crosby flying with a nasty cross-check with the Kings leading, 5-0, midway through the third period. Not one player came to Crosby’s defense. Crosby ended up getting the first game misconduct of his career after chirping at referee Garrett Rank.
The whole thing was embarrassing for the Penguins.
They should have been ashamed of themselves for not having Crosby’s back.
If a team can’t defend their star, I mean, what’s the point?
That’s why it was so nice to see Zucker jump in when Johnston had Malkin in an embrace. Not that Malkin can’t take care of himself. But it would have been a shame if he had hit the back of his head on the ice when Johnston tossed him down or if he had broken his hand while swinging at Pulock.
It’s no wonder Zucker is a crowd favorite. He plays with that edge. His crushing, but clean hit on New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in an otherwise lackluster 5-2 home loss Saturday night was the highlight of the evening.
“I think it was just hockey,” Mike Sullivan said of Monday night’s dust-ups. “It’s an emotional game. Both teams are invested out there. It was just hockey. For me, that’s part of it. I think our team got some energy out of it.”
It looked for a long time as if the Penguins were going to send the big crowd home really happy. But then Tristan Jarry, who was playing for the first time since Jan. 22, gave up goals to Islanders forwards Bo Horvat and Anders Lee in a span of 1:41.
Just like that, another punishing loss.
“This was similar to the game on Long Island [Friday night],” Sullivan said. “Instead of finding a way to win we found a way to lose.”
Yes, the Penguins lost. But at least they went down fighting.
There is something to be said for that, right?