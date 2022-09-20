Chicken topped with vegetables and dill is cooked in a parcel. The natural flavor is sealed into the parcel. The chicken is succulent, and the vegetables cooked just right. The secret is to make sure your oven is at temperature when adding the parcels.
Helpful Hints:
- A quick way to chop dill and parsley, is to snip the leaves with a scissors.
- A quick way to defrost the onion and green peppers, place them in a sieve and run hot tap water over them. Squeeze out extra liquid.
Countdown:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Prepare chicken parcels.
- While chicken cooks, make the rice dish.
Shopping List:
Aluminum foil or parchment paper, 3/4 pound thinly sliced boneless, skinless chicken cutlets, 1 bunch dill, 1 bunch parsley, 1 package frozen diced onion, 1 package frozen diced green peppers, 1 container sliced portobello mushrooms, 1 bottle dry white wine and 1 package microwaveable brown rice.
Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
DILLED CHICKEN PARCELS
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 circles of aluminum foil or parchment paper about 12 inches in diameter
2 teaspoons olive oil
3/4 pound thinly sliced boneless, skinless chicken cutlets (1/4-inch thick)
2 tablespoons snipped fresh dill or 2 teaspoons dried dill
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup frozen diced onion, defrosted
1 cup frozen diced green peppers, defrosted
1 1/4 cups thinly sliced portobello mushrooms
1/4 cup dry white wine
Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray one half of each paper or foil circle with olive oil spray. Divide the chicken in half and place each half on the oiled part of the circle. Sprinkle one tablespoon of fresh dill over each chicken piece along with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the onion, green pepper and mushrooms on top. Spoon 2 tablespoons wine into each parcel. Close the parcels folding the empty half over the half that contains the chicken and seal the edges. If using foil, bend the edges over and press together. If using parchment paper, fold the edges together and then fold them around the semi-circle overlapping the previous fold as you go. Place on a baking tray and bake 15 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. To serve: Place each parcel on an individual plate and open it at the table. Or, lift the chicken and vegetables onto each plate and pour the sauce over them.
Per serving: 310 calories, 9 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 4.5 g monounsaturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 41 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugars, 95 mg sodium, 920 mg potassium, 430 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 vegetable, 5 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat.
PARSLEY RICE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1 1/2 cups cooked rice
1/4 cup chopped parsley
2 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and set aside the remaining rice for another dinner. Add the parsley, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 210 calories, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 4.5 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 4.1 g protein, 34 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 0.6 g sugars, 10 mg sodium, 105 mg potassium, 125 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 fat.
