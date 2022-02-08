Dianna L. Ryan, 61, of Hawthorn, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born November 2, 1960, in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of Stanley D. and Ruthie M. (Troup) Adams.
She worked as a bartender for Diddy’s Bar in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include her parents, Stanley and Ruthie Adams of Hawthorn; a daughter, Ashley Hindman of Hawthorn; two sons, David Ryan of Arizona and Jeff Ryan and his fiancee, Emily, of Somerset; two grandchildren, Dylen Ryan of Arizona and Hemi Himes of Hawthorn; and three sisters, Joanna Smith of South Bethlehem, Tina Jeffries (Jason) of Knoxdal, and Kelly Adams (Pam) of Brookville.
She was preceded in death by a fiance, Kenneth Hindman.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A memorial service will follow visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with pastor Anthony Rosario Adams officiating.
Interment will be in Hawthorn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Alcorn Funeral Home to help with expenses.
