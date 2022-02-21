Dianna Lyn Potts Smith, 75, of Seminole, Armstrong County, was called to Heaven on February 19, 2022, after a lengthy stay at McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville,
Born October 10, 1946 in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Jean Potts.
Dianna enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family, trips to Benezette and camping.
In earlier years, she enjoyed bowling and roller skating.
Dianna was a “people person.” She worked in the community and was loved by many.
She called Seminole her home of over 50 years.
Her husband, Galen “Cricket” Smith, went to be with the Lord in November 1991.
Diana also lived with her “other half,” George Abel, for over 20 years in Seminole.
In addition to George, survivors include her son, Carl “Skeeter” Smith and his wife, Kelly, of Seminole; three grandchildren, Sara, C.J. and Carson Smith; her beloved shih tzu, Molly; her sister, Susan (James) Snyder of Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Carole Brocious of New Bethlehem and Belinda Smith of Seminole.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Billy; sister-in-law, Shirley; and a brother-in-law, Bill Smit
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. David Westover officiating.
Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.