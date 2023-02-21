Despite what people may believe, colds are not exclusive to the cold weather months and early spring. Although a person is more likely to catch a cold during the winter, it’s still possible to get a cold in the summer. During colder months, people tend to stay indoors in close proximity to others. That can make it easier for contagious cold viruses to spread. In addition, during the winter, the air is cold and dry, and these conditions are hospitable to cold viruses. In the summer, humidity can impede the common cold’s easy spread, but air conditioning units with recirculated air can reverse the protective nature of this humidity. Even though people may spend more time outdoors during the summer, on especially hot days they may retreat indoors to cool off. That’s when cold viruses can thrive. Symptoms of summer colds aren’t different from winter colds. However, the heat and humidity of the summer months can make a person feel miserable. Also, when cold symptoms keep people from fun summertime activities, it can seem more impactful than suffering in winter when there’s not much to do.
