DISTANT – Isaac and Norma Schrecengost of Distant celebrated 70 years of marriage with a renewal service at the Distant Baptist Church on June 11, 2022, led by Pastor David Westover.
They were married on June 19, 1952 at the justice of the peace in Distant which was located beside the old post office.
To mark the occasion, a picnic style celebration was held at Shirey’s Landing in New Bethlehem hosted by their four children.
Family from Michigan, Texas and Florida attended the celebration.
Isaac and Norma were blessed with four children, Linda Truitt (Les), Randy Schrecengost (Kelly), Sheri Toy-Veronesi and Kevin Schrecengost (Cindy); 10 grandchildren, including Mitch and Martin McGuire, Bridget Young, Randi Negendank, Taylor and Nicholas Schrecengost, Brian and Brody Toy, Brooklynn Veronesi and Kristin Brink; 14 great-grandchildren, including Mason, Marissa, Anthony and Alex McGuire, Isaac and Abby Young, Kyle Jr. and Renley Negandank, Waylon and Kinley Schrecengost, Claire, Brody and Derek Toy. and Ella Brink; and one great-great-grandson, Maddox Milliron.
The couple have been members of the Distant Baptist Church for over 50 years.
They are also lifetime members of the Distant Fire Department.
Mr. Schrecengost served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He is a retired well driller and farmhand.
Mrs. Schrecengost enjoyed life as a homemaker for her family.
The couple enjoys spending time with family, attending church gatherings and swinging on their front porch.
Real love stories never have endings.