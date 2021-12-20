NEW BETHLEHEM – A 26-year-old Distant man was charged with public drunkenness stemming from an incident on Dec. 15 at approximately 6 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
Logan Reed Rearick allegedly caused alarm by staggering and falling down while walking down the sidewalk along Wood Street.
Police said Rearick’s actions were severe enough for someone to call 911.
Rearick reportedly swayed while he was standing and smelled strongly of alcohol.
Charges were filed Dec. 16 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.