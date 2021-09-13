NEW BETHLEHEM – A 26-year-old Distant man was charged with criminal mischief stemming from an incident on Sept. 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
During a domestic dispute, Logan Reed Rearick allegedly smashed the door, frame and screen door of a Wood Street home, which is owned by Alvin Heasley, 57, of New Bethlehem.
Rearick admitted that he was the one who caused the damages, police said.
Charges were filed Sept. 10 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Christopher Airgood with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.