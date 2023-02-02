BROOKVILLE — Following a program of classical music, a standing ovation was given to the students participating in the annual PMEA District Orchestra Concert. Hosted by Brookville Area High School, approximately 130 students, representing 30 schools in districts 2,3 and 5 of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association, performed, under the direction of guest conductor David Anderson.
BAHS assistant principal Shawn Deemer welcomed parents and community members who “braved wintry, icy weather conditions the past few days to see our wonderful musicians from across the region display their wonderful talents here today.”
He introduced Zachery Karcher, president of PMEA District 3, who said, “PMEA started in 1933, with music festivals like this, music teachers bringing students from their programs from around Pennsylvania to get together to make fine, quality music. These students have done that. They made memories the last few days and they are about to make another memory during their performance.”
Karcher said the students arrived on Thursday and “every student received an audition” for the Western Region Orchestra, which will be held March 8-10 at State College High School.
Selected to participate in Regional Orchestra was Maeve Jordan. Jacob Lott and Sean Slywczuk will represent Clarion-Limestone High School.
“These festivals take a village,” Karcher said. “This festival probably has been being planned for nine months, maybe up to a year. Brookville School District, Brookville music teachers and Mat King were the host of this festival. He will have tons of people to thank, because it does take a village to make this come together for these 131 student musicians.”
Karcher presented a plaque to host teacher Mat King, who said, “This has been my first festival here at Brookville and I don’t even have words to describe how much all of these kids have worked. They worked tirelessly. I was so excited to hear the work of all these kids.”
The orchestra played selections from Carmen Suites by Bizet, Egmont Overture by Beethoven and the Symphonic Suite from The Lord of the Rings by Howard Shore.
Guest conductor David Anderson said, “It has been a pleasure to be a part of this ensemble the past few days. These students are absolutely incredible. The focus, the intensity, the music-making has been there. I am in awe of what we have been able to accomplish this week.”
Anderson also talked briefly about the influence of music on academic studies. “Scientific studies have shown that if a student starts music at a young age and keeps at it, by the time that student is in high school, academically in all subjects they are one grade level beyond their peers who did not have the privilege of being involved in music. We are very, very blessed in this particular place. Brookville has been an incredible host,” he said.
Students from Brookville Area High School participating in this year’s District Orchestra were: Maeve Jordan, Audrey Barrett, Rialley Kalgren, Shay Dunkle, Alayna Clark, Sorren Morelli, Kaitlyn Kammerdeiner, Violin I; Emily Miller, Violin II; Ryker Selnekovic, Viola; Alex Reynolds, Double Bass; Delainey Barr, Clarinett II, Holden Shaffer, Trumpet II; and Hayden Reitz, Tuba.
Participating from Clarion-Limestone were Jacob Lott, Percussion; and Sean Slywczuk, French Horn I.