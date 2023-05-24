NORTHERN CAMBRIA — It was announced in mid-January that one of the more popular dirt tracks in this part of the state, Dog Hollow Speedway, was closing and would not have a racing slate for the 2023 season.
Officials with RFR Motorsports released a statement on Facebook on Jan. 18 that said, “It is with great heartache that RFR Motorsports announced today that it will not be renewing the property lease for Dog Hollow Speedway and will not be promoting any races at the speedway during the 2023 season.
RFR Motorsports notified property owner Jim Michny that unforeseen circumstances will prevent RFR Motorsports from operating Dog Hollow Speedway for the 2023 season.
RFR Motorsports and its staff want to thank all the fans and race teams for their support during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.”