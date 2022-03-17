State Dog Warden Jamie Carlson has announced dog wardens will canvass homes in Jefferson County to ensure all dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs.
The state Department of Agriculture reminds dog owners that a license is one of the best ways to ensure a lost dog is returned home safely.
Under Pennyuslvania law, all dogs three months or older must be licensed by January 1 of each year. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.
Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats (three months of age and older) must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.
Visitors can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.
Licenses may be purchased through treasurer Jim VanSteenberg at Jefferson Place, by calling 814-849-1608 or at the following locations: Brockway True Value, Falls Creek borough office, Dixon Country Store in Richardsville, Rich’s Outdoor World in Summerville, 814 Home and Hardware in Sykesville, Animal Health Services in DuBois; and at Rugh Farm and Supply, Mahoning Mill, Shop ‘n’ Save and Ragley’s True Value in Punxsutawney.
Anyone having dog law questions should call Carlson at 814-935-1544.