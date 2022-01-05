SOUTH BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem firefighters ended 2021 on a high note as one local dog was still around to ring in the new year with her family following a difficult rescue as the year wound down.
“It was a unique type of rescue,” New Bethlehem Fire Chief Barry Fox recounted on Monday, noting that he was alerted around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, that a dog was trapped inside an abandoned building in South Bethlehem.
Complicating things was the fact that the dilapidated old structure’s basement was full of water, and the dog had ended up falling through the floor into the cold water below.
Fox explained that the building, along Grant Street and right along Red Bank Creek, has not been in use for years since it operated as a water care business, and before that, the community’s electricity generating plant.
“It’s in complete disrepair,” he said. “It’s dangerous. It’s even sketchy for us to go in there because the roof is caving in.”
Fox said a half dozen firefighters responded to the call last Thursday, learning that the dog, named “Puppers,” had run off from owner Brandi Kline and had found its way into the rundown building, falling through the floor.
“We didn’t know it was full of water,” Fox said of the basement, which he said had anywhere from one to four feet of water in it, along with a lot of debris.When rescue crews arrived, Fox said the dog had likely been in the cold water for three to four hours, and that time was of the essence.
“She fell a good ways,” he said of the dog, noting that the water probably broke the dog’s fall from that height. He also explained that fortunately it was a large, healthy dog that could survive in the cold.
After looking over the scene and determining the safest course of action, Fox said that firefighter Mike Kundick went down a ladder into the basement to try to retrieve the scared dog.
“Luckily, the dog was friendly and came right over to him,” Fox said, noting that the next challenge was to get the 75- to 90-pound dog up the ladder to safety.
However, he said, Puppers did very well on the ladder, with Kundick pushing her from below until she was within reach of other firefighters above.
Fox said that the dog’s owner took her to the veterinarian to be checked out, and that she was determined to be in good health with no broken bones and not suffering from hypothermia.
“It was a happy ending for the dog and everybody else,” Fox said, adding that the fire department has gone on a lot of animal rescue calls over the years, but few more challenging than this one. “Everybody calls the fire company when they have no one else to call. We do everything no one else wants to do. We go and try, and this time we got the job done.”
Other difficult animal rescues in the past have included retrieving a horse that had gone down over a hill, rescuing a cow that had fallen into a swimming pool, and recovering a dog that was trapped on the ice of a frozen Red Bank Creek.
As for the building where last week’s incident took place, Fox said that South Bethlehem Borough officials were alerted about the incident and the need for something to be done with the dangerous structure.
He explained that the fire company sealed up the door which had been kicked in, but that “anyone can come and kick it in again.”
“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” he said. “No trespassing signs aren’t going to stop kids” from going in.
Fox said he hopes this incident will prompt action to take care of the hazard before something worse happens.
“Luckily it wasn’t a child who fell in,” he said.