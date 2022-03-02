HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided its weekly COVID-19 update and information about a new tool designed to help people make decisions based on the COVID-19 level in their community.
“This week’s COVID-19 update continues to show that trends in Pennsylvania are moving in the right direction,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “Case counts are at their lowest since last August, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are falling, and mortality rates are declining.”
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed some recommendations and launched the “COVID-19 Community Levels” tool to help people better understand the level of COVID-19 in their community so they can make informed decisions in their daily life.
“Today, the Department of Health is adding links throughout our COVID-19 webpages to take users directly to the CDC tool where they can search and find information for their county and recommendations to prevent spreading the virus,” Klinepeter said. “With continued personal vigilance, including getting up to date on vaccinations, we can get through this.”
Find the CDC’s community levels and prevention recommendations by county at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
Weekly updateAccording to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 28, 76.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
- 72,750 vaccine doses were administered in the past week
- 30,365 booster doses administered in the past week
- 7,144 pediatric doses administered in the past week
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Feb. 21 –Sunday, Feb. 27:
- The daily average number of cases was 1,565.
- The CDC ranks Pennsylvania 27th in excess deaths related to COVID-19.
- The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 28 was 27 percent lower than on Feb. 21. The percent of available adult ICU beds rose to 23.5% and available pediatric ICU beds rose to 12.9%.
- Approximately 7.5% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
- 24.0% of all ventilators statewide are in use.