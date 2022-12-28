Dolores June “Teet” Stewart, 92, passed peacefully into God’s arms on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 surrounded by her children.
Born April 21, 1930 in Climax, she was the daughter of James and Cora Mae Truitt.
In the weeks just prior to her passing, Teet spent many hours sharing her fond memories of her family and childhood in Climax. She proudly could name every resident and where they lived. She spoke of riding the train to New Bethlehem and walking the railroad tracks from Climax to the Cottage Hill area to the skating rink, where she met and had her first date with Kenneth Stewart, whom she married on March 13, 1948. Ken preceded her in death on July 12, 1997.
Teet and Ken lived their entire married life on the Stewart family farm in Porter Township where they raised their five children, Kenneth “Rick” Stewart (JoAnne) of Downingtown, Nancy Moore (Dave) of Porter Township, Barbara Taylor (Darrell) of Warrenton, Mo., Dolores “Dedi” Stewart and Diana Kunselman (Tim), all of Porter Township.
Teet was a loving mother, and she was very proud of her grandchildren, Chad (Allison), Dustin (Kim) and Chase (Leah) Stewart, Matt Moore (Michelle) and Ashley White (Shane), Todd (Lauren), Joey (Ashley) and Corey (Mel) Kunselman, and Mike (Sara) and Zack (Emma) Keener.
She also experienced great joy in spending time with her great-grandchildren, Braylan, Teegan, Brennan, Mason, Quinn, Kennedy, Connor, Mikayla, Haley, Callie, Linden, Gavin, Sawyer, Grace, Eva and Koah.
Teet will be having a joyful reunion in Heaven with her husband; parents; sister, Gloria Smith; grandson, Jeffrey Moore; daughter-in-law, JoAnne Stewart; and many other extended family members and friends.
Survivors include her children; her sister, Winnie Boddorf (Ken); and three sisters-in-law, Rhoda Freas, Elsie Pelczarski and Charlotte Stewart.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 30, at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Additional viewing will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Leatherwood Church in Porter Township.
Funeral services will follow the time of visitation at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at the Squirrel Hill Cemetery.
The family of Dolores Stewart would like to thank all of the staff at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem for their kindness and care of their mother since May 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edgewood Heights patio project or to Leatherwood Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.