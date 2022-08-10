DuBOIS — Every team in sports needs athletes who put up big stats — and those players often grab all the headlines — but to be successful, teams also need players who do are willing to do all the little things that come with little fanfare.
DuBois senior Carson Dombroski falls into that latter category, and the intangibles he brings to both his athletic career and life in general haven’t gone unnoticed by his coaches, teachers and teammates.
Dombroski has played football since his youth days and has competed for the Beavers at the junior high, junior varsity and varsity levels — although his playing time on varsity has been limited to this point with the Beavers having some deep senior classes in recent years.
And, he’s made a major impact on his team and teammates at all three — whether it be while on the field or off. Just ask current DuBois varsity football head coach T.J. Wingard, who has a unique perspective on Dombroski and all the current DuBois seniors.
Wingard, in his third season guiding the varsity squad, was DuBois’ ninth-grade coach when Dombroski and his fellow seniors were freshmen and also is a teacher in the school district.
“I was fortunate enough when these guys were freshman, I was the freshman coach,” said Wingard. “He’s your All-American kid. His grades are great — he’s an honor student — and is respected by faculty, staff and other kids. He’s not negative towards anybody. He’s positive and a team kid. He never complains and just shows up and models by his work ethic in the weight room and on the field. He just tries to set standard for himself and kids follow him.
“He’s always been their (seniors) lead by example guy and not a vocal kid. But, those kids pay attention to what Carson Dombroski does and how he acts. I think this year he’s going to be a little more vocal with it too.”
Dombroski didn’t play in a varsity game as a sophomore, or at the very least didn’t register any kind of offensive or defensive statistic that season.
A year ago, Dombroski saw limited varsity action — mostly on defense and special teams — appearing in 10 of 11 games as the Beavers went 5-6 and lost a heartbreaker to University Prep (USO), 14-13, in the District 8/9 Class 4A subregional playoffs.
He recorded 11 tackles (7 solos) on defense and had one interception, with a season high four tackles (2 solos) in a season-opening 27-7 setback at Clearfield. Offensively, he carried the ball twice for 11 yards and a touchdown in a 55-0 win at Bradford.
“He didn’t play a ton (at varsity level) last year because we were pretty senior deep,” said Wingard. “He did a Swiss Army knife for us both on JVs and in his varsity time. He played multiple positions ... receiver, quarterback, linebacker — a lot of places — and on special teams too. So, he’s earned his time and he’s going to make a big impact this year.
“The expectations aren’t him having to fill someone else’s shoes but fill the expectations of what he has and we (coaches) have for him. He’s ready for it. Some kids are studs in 10th grade and fizzle out, and some kids don’t get a chance to play until they are seniors like (Justin) Bankovich last year. Bankovich didn’t have a ton of reps either and was MVP last year.”
As for Dombroski, he has just patiently bided his team for his chance to take on a bigger role and be a leader all while while doing everything he could to help the team succeed in the past in a sport he loves to play.
“Now more than ever, I feel like this is my chance to step it up as a leader,” he said. “I remember as a sophomore thinking how awesome it would be to be at the top as a senior, a leader, and now here I am. Our underclassmen group is strong, but when they one day become seniors and even the athletes beyond that, I want them to carry on the leadership, brotherhood, drive and determination to win games just as my teammates and I did.
“As for me, I hope that I have the chance to make plays when they count. That might be making the game-winning touchdown catch in the back of the end zone or making that tackle that forces the other team into a turnover.
“As for the team, I hope we can win some more games and go farther into the playoffs this year. Last year didn’t go exactly how we planned in the late season, so I hope this year will give us a new hope.”
Dombroski said his favorite thing about playing football is the daily team grind.
“Football is definitely a sport where you need everyone on your side of the ball to come together and do their job,” he said. “When everyone follows through, good things happen. I can recall of several games in the past where we were down by a few points and at the end of the game, we all put our heads together and decided we were gonna take a final trip to the end zone to win it. The best feeling is when the attack is successful.
“That is how memories are made, from the team grind.”
On top of football, Dombroski also competes in the track and field for the Beavers and this past spring won a gold medal in the discus and placed fifth in the triple jump at the District 9 Class 3A Championships as a junior. He went on to finish 24th at states in the discus.
“One last thing I would like to mention is the importance of high school sports,” said Dombroski. “I have so many great memories from both football and track. I just want people to realize that high school goes by so fast ... enjoy all the opportunities that are available to you.
“It feels like yesterday I was sitting in the auditorium at my ninth grade orientation.”