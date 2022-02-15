Are you one of the people who doesn’t care anymore about politics? Do you not trust any media? Don’t you care anymore? Neither do many of the people in Russia, in China, in other dictatorships. It’s what they want you to do. The former President was all about “trust no truth but me.”
There’s a lot to celebrate, and a lot we can get done if we are willing to work at it. Let’s look at some facts.
The first Infrastructure bill is passed. We’re getting roads, bridges, broadband and more, and $1,200 went into the pockets of Americans. Free vaccines, tests, masks are available to protect from COVID. Clarion County got $7.5 million (wonder what they did with that?). Child poverty in America was cut in half until January when the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians and two DINOS refused to help children and families in America, as they lined their own pockets with cash.
We were promised infrastructure from day one of the fascist Trump’s reign and got nothing. He and his cronies got a tax cut far larger than President Biden’s second infrastructure bill that was shot down by Greedy Old Propagandist politicians. The Build Back Better bill was designed to help American families directly — less expensive senior care and Medicare coverage of eye, ear and dental care; free Pre-K; child care costs capped at 7 percent of family income. All stuff that Americans desperately need. It’s not a tax cut that sent 83 percent to the richest one percent of Americans.
These ideas are not dead if we make clear that this is what we deserve to politicians with simple phone calls, emails, tweets, etc. Stuff is getting done and the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians are doing their best to follow their fascist Liar in Chief’s agenda of failure.
Don’t believe the propaganda. America is still a Constitutional democracy and your voice and your vote matters.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport