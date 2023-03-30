Government employees need not fret how wild swings in financial markets will affect their pensions. Public employment is the last bastion of the “defined benefit” pension plan.
Public pension plans — funded by workers, taxpayers, and plan investments — must pay the defined benefit.
The standard for the private sector is the “defined contribution” plan, by which workers and some employers contribute to a plan, such as a 401(k), without any guarantees.
State law considers a defined benefit to be, well, defined. It does not require benefits to increase over time for retirees, because the benefit is determined during each employee’s active career by factors such as longevity, salary and contribution rates.
For years, lawmakers sporadically increased retirees’ benefits because public employees and their unions are an important political constituency and because the big state and school pension plans were solvent and generated enough money to cover the costs.
Legislators have not authorized a cost of living adjustment since 2002, because their own greed and incompetence has made doing so unaffordable and politically untenable. In 2001, with flush pension funds to plunder, lawmakers shamefully gave themselves a 50% pension increase and cut in state and school employees for 25%. They decided that investment revenue alone would cover the costs, so the governments did not pay into the plan. Lawmakers added the COLA for existing retirees in 2002.
Then a series of financial calamities occurred, casting the plundered plans deep into distress.
Those plans, still badly underfunded, consume about $5 billion a year in state contributions and require each of 500 school districts annually to contribute an amount equivalent to about 35% of its payroll.
Last Tuesday, the House and Senate Democratic policy committees jointly conducted a hearing on increasing pension benefits for retirees whose last COLA was in 2002. That increase made the average benefit $847 a month.
Witnesses called for not only increasing the (un)defined benefit, but ensuring automatic increases based on inflation.
Retroactively increasing defined benefits is a dubious step. But lawmakers, who insult taxpayers by tying their own automatic annual pay increases to the rate of inflation, should not even consider tying retiree pension benefits to inflation.
