Donald A. Marx, 71, beloved husband of Dianna Hoover Marx for 22 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the VA hospital in New Orleans, La.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Preston A. Marx Sr.
Survivors include his children, Jonathan Marx and Lisa Niolen, Misty and Matthew Ray; grandchildren, Savanah, Sierra and Madison; and siblings, Preston A. Marx Jr., Janel M. Glessner and Ronald A. Marx.
He will be missed by daughter-in-law, Jill Marx, sister-in-law, Carol Marx and brother-in-law, Leonard Glessner.
Mr. Marx was a long-time resident of Harahan, La. and had recently moved to Cut Off, La.
He was an employee of Avondale Shipyards for many years and more recently Home Depot and Walgreens.
Don loved fishing and hunting and was known for his sense of humor, which stayed with him always.
He was a graduate of East Jefferson High School and served in the Navy from 1970 to 1974.
His ashes will be divided and interred in the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, La. and in Cedarview Memorial Cemetery in Strattanville.
The family thanks the staff of the VA hospital for their support and the fine care Don received.
He will be sadly missed by friends and family.