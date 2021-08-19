Donald Harrison Shock, 59, of New Bethlehem died August 16, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born April 13, 1962 in Ohio, he was the son of Darla Jean Leinger.
Mr. Shock was a member of the New Bethlehem community for 50 years.
His was a health care provider.
Mr. Shock was a member of the VFW Serviceman's Club of New Bethlehem, Post No. 415.
His favorite things to do were: drawing, sight seeing, being with his grandchildren and helping family members with projects. He also loved studying history.
Survivors include two sons, Alexander Davis Sr. and Joshua George; a daughter-in-law, Aleah Moore; and three grandchildren, Aubrey Davis and Alexander "A.J." Davis Jr. of New Bethlehem, and Raelynn Schafer of Gibsonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; and a granddaughter, Avery J. Davis.
There will be no funeral service.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.