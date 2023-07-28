Donald J. “Donnie” Myers, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
He was born on April 28, 1939 in Sligo, the son of William Jay and Ethel Maye (Polliard) Myers.
Donnie was a proud father, grandpa “papa,” great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
In his younger years, his life was full as a Future Farmer of America and dragline operator. He loved traveling, camping, being outside, hunting and drinking coffee with friends. Donnie and his identical twin brother, Ronald, would often travel to the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, where they frequently won first place. He was well known for his love of tractors, especially Case.
Donnie and his recently deceased wife, Karen, loved spending time riding motorcycles in their earlier years, and playing cards and eating out in more recent years. They both loved to be surrounded by friends and family, and most of all each other.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Mark Myers and wife, Gina, of Lexington, Okla.; daughter, Joyce Mitchell and husband, Barry, of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Ashley Hammond and husband, Joel, Leal Harthcock and husband, Tim, Courtney Holtzer and husband, Bill, Danyal Brown and husband, Judah, Traci Cole and husband, Matthew, Lynsie Swartout and husband, Andrew, Alton Myers and wife, Kami, Matthew Myers, Natalie Himes, Natalie Kozakovsky and Hanna Myers; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his identical twin brother, Ronald Myers; sisters, Gladine Botzer and Marcia Gathers and husband, Dan; brothers-in-law, Terry George and wife, Marsha, and Barry George and wife, Lana; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Karen D. (George) Myers, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1961 and who passed away on June 2, 2023; his sister, Shirley Fox and her husband, Raleigh; sister-in-law, Joan Myers; and brother-in-law, Terry Botzer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 31, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg, with Mark Myers officiating.
Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For those wishing to send an online condolence to Donnie’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.