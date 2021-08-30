Donald James Toy, 85, of New Bethlehem, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Back To Basics Personal Care Home in Dayton.
Born November 3, 1935 in Mosgrove, he was the son of the late Henry and Lucille (Lockhart) Toy Johns and his step-father, Vernon Ben Johns.
He was a coal miner for Carpentertown Coal and Coke, until his retirement in 1989.
Mr. Toy was a member of the Putneyville United Methodist Church and belonged to United Mine Workers, Local 819, District 2.
He enjoyed reading, listening to country music and watching sports on TV, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Helen (Kammerdiener) Toy; two daughters, Kathy Crissman (George Kline) of Templeton and Lisa Jageman, of Ford City; a son, Dave Toy of Ford City; a brother, Bert Toy; sisters, Pat Minor and Rosalie Grafton; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jenee) Crissman, Heather (John) Rullo, Jeff (Gwen) Toy, Travis (Brittney) Toy, Mike Toy, Tyler Toy, Tasha (Zach) Zena and Nickolas Toy; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline (Grates) Toy; his second wife, Rachel (Carrico) Toy; two sons, Bud Toy and Keith Toy; brothers, Richard Toy, Henry Johns and Vernon Johns; and sisters, Alice Ruth Johns, Nancy Lee Johns, Marge Dinger, Peg McAfoose, Linda Peters and Joyce Lamison.
Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Armstrong County, and underlying conditions some family members have, the family would appreciate it if anyone attending the visitation and/or the service would wear a mask.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, in the Kennedy and Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the funeral home with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Creek Baptist Cemetery.
For more information, or to express condolences to the family, visit www.snydercrissman.com.