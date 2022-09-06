Donald Merle Kunselman, 73, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed from this life to life with the Lord on Saturday evening, September 3, 2022 at his home.
Born September 4, 1948 in Distant, he was the youngest of the 11 children of the late Paul Edgar Kunselman Sr. and Florence Pearl Bish Kunselman.
He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Don married the former Sarah Jane Wilson on September 17, 1966. They celebrated 56 years of marriage.
He worked for Ralph Toy Drilling, Climax Fire Brick Company, Eljer Pottery in Ford City, H.B. Deviney Company (peanut butter factory) in New Bethlehem, Carpentertown Coal and Coke in Templeton and retired as a miner for Rosebud Mining.
Don enjoyed watching and participating in truck and tractor pulls and had a shelf full of trophies to show for it.
He and Jane loved to camp at various campgrounds for over 20-plus years, including Cook Forest, Smith Grove Campground in Butler, Benezette Campground and the Canfield Fair. They have many continued friendships with those they met during their camping years.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; daughter, Amy Sutton of Florida; son, Mark Kunselman of Fairmount City; grandchildren, Brianna Sutton, Sara Kunselman and Miranda (Justin) Finland; great-grandchildren, Xander Kunselman, Mia Switzer, Ellie Finland, Hunter Reed, Zach Reed and Jessi Reed; three brothers, Jack Kunselman of Fairmount City, Gary Kunselman of New Bethlehem and Edgar Kunselman of Distant; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Sutton; and his six sisters and a brother, Esther Kunselman, Maxine Rearick, Alverda Shoemaker, Shirley Ortz, Phyllis Jean Flick, Judy Barclay and Paul Kunselman Jr.
Private funeral services were held at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Dottie Kunselman officiating over the services.
Interment was at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
