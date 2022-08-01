Donald W. “Donnie” Ray Jr., 54, of Oak Ridge, passed away, Thursday evening, July 28, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.
Born May 21, 1968 in Brookville, he was the son of Donald W. and Vicky (Nulph) Ray Sr.
Donnie worked for the Laborer’s Union Local 952 for JC Lee.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
He was a member of the New Bethlehem VFW.
He married Angela (Polka) Ray on February 14, 1992. She survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Dawnelle Ray of Oak Ridge, Leah Ray of New Bethlehem and Shayla Ray Gazzo of Rimersburg; four granddaughters that were his legacy and pride and joy, Mya Corry, Sophia Gazzo, Waylynn Nulph and Stella Gazzo; his parents, Donald W. and Vicky Ray Sr. of New Bethlehem; and a sister, Cindy Whyte of New Bethlehem
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn and Vernon Nulph and Alton W. Ray Jr., and Shirley U. Ray.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 1, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with pastor Anthony Rosario-Adams and longtime friend, Rick Burford, co-officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.