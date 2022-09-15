CLEARFIELD — The 2022 Anne S. Thacik Auction Committee is collecting donations and sponsorships for the upcoming 27th annual event hosted by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging. This year’s auction will be held both live, and virtually, and auction items can be viewed online now by visiting www.ccaaa.net and clicking on the auction link located on the home page.
Register to participate in the online auction by texting CCAAA22 to 76278.
You will be prompted to complete registration. Bidding is now open, and closes at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
CCAAA celebrates 45 years of service to the community this year, in concurrence with the auction. The auction and 45th Anniversary Celebration are planned for Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Copper Cork Event Center (former Knights of Columbus) at 512 Arnold Ave. in Clearfield. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Live bidding gets underway at the event at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person, and include food, beverages, games, and admittance to the auction. To purchase tickets, see more information, or view auction items, visit https://CCAAA22.givesmart.com. Tickets can also be purchased at CCAAA offices on Second Street in Clearfield, or on Cooper Road in Curwensville.