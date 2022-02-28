Donna E. Martz, 81, of Brookville formerly of Ringgold, died Friday morning, February 25, 2022 at Jefferson Manor.
Born October 1, 1940 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Katherine Yount McAninch.
She attended Redbank Valley High School.
She married Richard Martz on December 14, 1957 in New Bethlehem. He preceded her in death.
Her pastimes included camping, sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening and spending time with her family.
She enjoyed buggy rides around her property and watching the wildlife.
Mrs. Martz was a member of Ringgold United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Steven (Rebecca) Martz; her daughters, Terri Martz, Laura (Mark) McCracken and Sue (Slick) Snyder; her grandchildren, Angela (David) Snyder, Heidi McCracken, Becky McCracken, Sheena (Garrison) Brown, Benjamin (Tara) Martz, Katie (Mark) Neale, Luke (Jessica) Snyder and Sienna Weston; her brother, Gary (Nikki) McAninch; her sisters, Margaret (Arnold) Bowers and Linda (Terry) Bowers; as well as numerous extended family members.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Fern McAninch; her brothers, Wallace and Kenneth McAninch; and her sisters, Loretta Fackender and Zelda Grube.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville.
Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at noon, at the chapel, with the Rev. James Fillhart officiating.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
