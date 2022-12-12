Donna M. Hartzell, 83, of Summerville died Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at Brookside Assisted Living following a period of declining health.
Born March 22, 1939 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucille Reed Mills.
She was a graduate of Summerville High School and a member of the Church of Christ.
She married John M. Hartzell Sr. on July 14, 1956 in Reading. He survives.
Her pastimes included reading, playing cards, gardening, getting together with her family and friends, and fellowship at the Church of Christ.
She was a member of the Summary Library Club and card club.
In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by her sons, John (Marybeth) Hartzell Jr. and Matthew Hartzell; her daughter, Debra Hartzell; her brother, Gene (Linda) Mills; her grandchildren, Emma (Sebastian) Cencich, Cody, John III (fiancé Megan Butter), Isaac, Abigail and Lauren; her great-grandchildren, Carter Cencich and Sophia Cencich; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Adams.
There will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Summerville Public Library.
Interment will be Westview Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
