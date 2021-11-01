Donna M. Salizzoni, 77, of Parker, passed away on Saturday October 30, 2021, at Butler Hospital.
Born November 27, 1943 in Toby Township, she was the daughter of Walter and Dorothea (Morris) Slagle.
She graduated from Union High School in 1961.
She married Jack Salizzoni on April 13, 1963. He survives.
Mrs. Salizzoni owned The Pizza Shop in Sligo and owned and operated Savelli’s Tavern.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading books, cooking, spending time with her family and taking care of everyone else.
For the last several years, she enjoyed life on the family farm.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Patti Salizzoni of Georgetown, S.C. and Shawna Corle and her husband, Russ, of Rimersburg; one son, Brad Salizzoni and his wife, Amanda, of Rimersburg; five grandchildren, Tom Rainey of Parker, Brittany Traister and her husband, Zach, of Rimersburg, Brandon Corle and his wife, Randi, of Parker and Tony and Christian Salizzoni of Rimersburg; five great-grandchildren, Sophie, Hank, Rhett, Blair and Mack; a sister, Brenda Atzeni and her husband, Dick, of Sligo; a brother-in-law, Sam Salizzoni and his wife, Linda, of Sligo; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend/dog, Henry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Slagle Jr.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Rimersburg VFW Post No. 7132, P.O. Box 232, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
