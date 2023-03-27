Doris J. (Frampton) Allshouse, 70, of Distant, passed away on Thursday evening, March 23, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born December 20, 1952 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Emery John and Delores (Vitoski) Frampton.
She married Kenneth E. Allshouse Sr. on July 3, 1971. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2016.
Doris worked as a nurse’s aide for Jefferson Manor in Brookville and as a custodian for KMA Remarketing Corporation.
Survivors include her children, Carrie Adams and her husband, Bryan, of Hawthorn, Kenneth Allshouse Jr. and his wife, Kerry, of Reynoldsville, Andrea Metcalf and her husband, Edward, of Monaca and Lori Allshouse of Distant; eight grandchildren, Christian Adams, Mary Adams, Hannah Adams, Emily Adams, Abbeigh Schroeder, Catherine Allshouse, Mackayla Males and Kendell Males; two great-grandchildren, Arabella and Blake; and a sister, Cheryl Moore of Westland, Mich.
In addition to her parents and husband, Kenneth, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Frampton; and sister, Florence Anthony.
At Doris’s request, there will be no services.
Interment will take place in the Kittanning Cemetery, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
