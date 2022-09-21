Dorothy J. Hilliard, 95, of Fairmount City, went to be with her Lord on Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born December 5, 1926 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Florence (Shick) Neiswonger.
She married Robert B. Hilliard on September 14, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2003.
Dorothy was a homemaker.
She also worked at Rola Jensen and Sylvania.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Burford and her husband, Terry, of New Bethlehem; a son, Robert W. Hilliard and his companion, Crystal Wurster, of Fairmount City; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Neiswonger and his wife, Linda, of Fairmount City; and a sister, Sally Gourley of Moseley, Va.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry E. Hilliard; a daughter, Rose Mary McKinney; and four sisters, Florence Young, Bernice Heffelfinger, Jane Shick and Helen Baslin.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family, with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
Interment will be in the Middle Run Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
