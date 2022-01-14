Dorothy Jean Guilliams, 79, of Chatsworth, Calif., formerly of Greensburg, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Chatsworth, Calif.
Born June 9, 1942 in Greensburg, she was the daughter of the late William and Edith (Leatham) Tenzer.
She was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School Class of 1960.
Prior to retirement she had been an X-ray technician and worked her way up to department head. She was an avid bowler and was a member of numerous bowling leagues.
Dorothy loved her cat dearly. Her furry friend meant the world to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Ficco.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Bowersox and husband, Scott; two grandchildren, Holly Karas and Michael Hutt; three great-grandchildren, EJ Tyler, Chance Hutt and Kye Hutt; and two nieces, Joni and Monica Ficco.
A private memorial service and entombment took place at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Inc., of Greensburg.
