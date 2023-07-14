Dorothy Mae McCall, 89, of Fairmount City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at home, surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.
Born January 21, 1934, she was the daughter of Andrew and Ruth (Shields) Reichard.
She married Carl E. "Bay" McCall on June 5, 1954.
Dorothy had a love for her family. She was a devoted wife and helped her husband run the family businesses: McCall Pipe Supply, McCall Gas & Oil, and the family farm.
She provided loving guidance and support to her daughters and grandchildren whom she adored.
She was a cancer survivor since the age of 14.
Dorothy was a member of the Oakwood Presbyterian Church in New Bethlehem.
She enjoyed gardening and loved her flowers, especially roses.
Dorothy always looked forward to playing cards with her friends. Playing bingo was also one of her favorite games.
She loved to travel and was able to travel the world.
Dorothy loved playing the piano and organ and could often be heard singing hymns.
She was known for her kindness and would always welcome you with a warm smile.
Survivors include two daughters, Carla Royer (John) and Lori Mathieson of Fairmount City; three grandchildren, John Royer IV (Danielle) of New Bethlehem, Kale Royer of New Bethlehem and Robert Truitt of Lower Burrell; two great-grandchildren, Kian Truitt and Raelynn Royer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl McCall; her parents; infant twin brothers, Melvin and Melroy Reichard; and a son-in-law, Dennis Mathieson.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow the hours of visitation at 2 p.m., with lay speaker Rex Munsee officiating.
Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy McCall’s name to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.