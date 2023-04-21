Dorothy Miller, 96, of Johnstown passed away quietly the morning of Monday, April 17.
Born October 21, 1926 in Climax, Dorothy Marie Cook was the daughter of Alexander and Mattie (Nulph) Cook.
She married Walter Oleszek of Oil City in 1947 and had one son.
She owned and operated the La Rose Beauty Shop in New Bethlehem during the 1950s, met and married Jim Kerr and had two more sons.
The family moved to suburban Pittsburgh in 1959.
Dorothy eventually worked as a waitress at Dick's Diner in Murrysville where she met and later married Ross Miller of Johnstown.
She moved there in the late 1960s and remained there until her recent death.
Survivors include her children, Andrew Cook (Pauletta) of Anderson, Ind., Michael Kerr (Linda) of Elton and Terry Kerr of Salix; several step-children, grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her older brother, Merle Cook; her three husbands; and two stepchildren.
She lived an eventful and sometimes tumultuous life.
She was loved deeply and will be missed.
Funeral details are available at wharrisfuneralhome.com