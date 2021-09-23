Douglas "Doug" Paul Craig Jr., 36, of New Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Born March 3, 1985, he was the son of Tina Hazlett of New Bethlehem and Douglas Craig of Lawsonham.
He attended Clarion Area High School and later Triangle Technical Institute where he received an Associate Degree in Metallurgy and Welding Fabrications.
He was a welder by trade.
Mr. Craig was an avid archery hunter and trapper and he belonged to the National Field and Archery Association.
He was a devoted father and brother.
He had an adventurous soul and enjoyed life outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his mother and father; sister, Courtney Rearick and Ben Goheen and their son Bentley; brother, Brandon Brown; aunt and uncle, Tina and Jody Bowser and their children, Emily and Adam and his wife Tia; grandfather, Paul Craig; and children Makenzie and Kayden Craig.
Also surviving is Doug's former wife, Cara Hockenberry, with whom he shares a son, Everett Paul Craig.
A memorial will be held at the Madison Township Reunion grounds (formerly the Craig reunion grounds) in Tidal. Friends and family will be notified of this date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.