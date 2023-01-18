Dr. O.D. ‘Doc’ Crawford, 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, surrounded by his two children, Mike and Beth.
His survivors include his children, Cheryl E. Crawford-Lott “Beth” with spouse David B. Lott, and Michael O. Crawford “Mike” with spouse Tara Sykes, as well as his grandchildren, Benjamin O. Crawford and his spouse Hannah Crawford, Abigail E. Crawford and Jacob M. Lott.
Also surviving, is his brother, Donald Crawford, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Crawford; his sister, Barbara Jean Crawford; and his brother, Richard Crawford.
“Doc” spent his major career time as a Doctor of Chiropractic and served his patients in this community from 1958 until 2020.
He also served our country in the Army.
Dr. Crawford was known to spend his free time reading, flying, fishing, tree farming and singing in church choir and the barber shoppers. His personal library held over 1,000 books.
His passion for both nature and natural healthcare served and helped many.
Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, with a viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. and Celebration of Life Funeral at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023.