DuBOIS — Roadwork on Oklahoma-Salem Road near DuBois will create travel delays today, May 26, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Wednesday.
Clearfield County PennDOT maintenance crews are performing crack sealing work along Oklahoma-Salem Road (Route 4011) between Maple Avenue in DuBois and Route 219 (Carson Hill Road) in Salem.
Flaggers are enforcing an alternating traffic pattern and delays could be lengthy. This work is scheduled to occur between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and stopped or slowed traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.