FAIRVIEW — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Star baseball team played two games over the weekend at the F.L.A.G. Little League Complex as part of the four-team Section 1 tournament, winning Saturday’s game in dominating fashion before being eliminated from the tournament on Sunday.
After dropping its first game of the Section 1 11-year-old All-Star baseball tournament on Friday, DuBois rebounded in a big way on Saturday as they racked up 14 hits, including a 14-run top of the fifth inning for a decisive 23-1 win over District 25 champion Cranberry in an elimination game.
“I think the biggest thing for us was getting production out of the top of our lineup,” DuBois manager Brandon Lyle said. “We needed to get productivity out of them and it felt like the other kids fell into place.”
Nine of the 11 DuBois players recorded hits on Saturday as leadoff hitter Dylan Colbey was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and two RBIs, No. 2 hitter Brock Yale was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs while No. 3 hitter Alex Lyle was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a team-high three RBIs.
“Everybody contributed,” manager Lyle said. “Every kid got on base and every kid scored. There were a lot of hits and good pitching. And Brock (Yale) behind the plate was a huge confidence boost for the kids pitching. He’s real solid back there.”
DuBois also threw a combined one-hitter as Lyle pitched the first inning, Max Sayers took the next three and Liam Schwentner capped off the fifth.
With DuBois as the away team, they quickly jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and led by eight by the time Cranberry touched the bats for the second time — allowing DuBois to switch things up on the mound to conserve arms in the hopes of getting to Monday’s championship game.
“Alex got a real strong start pitching — real efficient,” manager Lyle said. “But we got three runs and then he pitches an inning. Then we get another five runs and things were going our way. So we kind of kept our options open pitching-wise (by pulling Alex Lyle after an inning). Max, who really hasn’t pitched a whole lot, came in and pitched awesome. I think it was the best game I’ve ever seen him play in all facets. I think everybody responded to that.”
Lyle didn’t allow a hit in his inning of work, walking one and striking out all three. Sayers then tossed three, allowing the lone hit — a Kevin LaRoche double — while walking one and striking out seven. Schwentner’s final inning saw no hits, one walk and one strikeout.
Joining the lead duo with multiple hits were Keagen Allaman, Sayers and Owen Sweeney.
“They had good approaches and they were in it today,” manager Lyle said. “(Friday) I think some of the inexperience showed and some of the kids got a little shell-shocked. Then I think (Saturday), we got a lead, played with a lead and built on it. That went about as well as we could’ve hoped, especially in preserving pitchers. Our pitching, Alex and Max, they set the tone for everything. Max — we just put him in there because we had a lead — and he pitched great.
“It comes down to us being able to hit again. It’s Little League baseball, kids are going to make mistakes. You’ve just got to flush the mistakes, keep hitting and keep fighting. That’s the biggest thing.”
DuBois then played its next elimination game on Sunday against District 3 champ LeBouef, who fell to Cambridge Springs/FCVA/Saegertown on Saturday, 5-1.
However, DuBois saw its run in the Section 1 tourney come to a close with a 13-3 loss in four innings as LeBoeuf jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first inning.
Playing as the visitors, DuBois cut down the LeBoeuf lead to five after the top of the third, but five more LeBoeuf runs in the bottom of the third helped set in motion the 10-run mercy rule.
And without anymore runs by DuBois in the top of the fourth, the team saw its Section 1 tournament come to a close with the 13-3 loss in four innings.
LeBoeuf only had five hits on Sunday as they also took advantage of five DuBois errors and seven walks. Starting pitcher Sweeney gave up 12 runs in two and 2/3 innings, although only four of those runs were earned.
Racking up hits for DuBois on Sunday were Lyle, Sayers and Sweeney with one each, with Sweeney having the lone RBI of the afternoon as the other two DuBois runs in the top of the third saw Yale and Lyle score on an error with a ball put into play by Allaman.
LeBoeuf now plays Cambridge Springs/FCVA/Saegertown tonight for the title, with LeBoeuf needed to win two straight against them to take the Section 1 crown.
DuBOIS 23,
CRANBERRY 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 351 0(14) — 23
C’berry 000 10 — 1
DuBois—23
Dylan Colbey ss 4322, Brock Yale c 3322, Alex Lyle p-1b 4213, Darin Herzing 2b 2202, Keagen Allaman eh 4222, Max Sayers 1b-p 3321, Bentley Frederick eh 3211, Owen Sweeney 3b 3222, MJ Varacallo lf 1212, Liam Schwentner rf-p 3101, Kip Nall cf 3111. Totals: 33-23-14-19.
Cranberry—1
Dylan Hartle cf 2000, Carter Burnesien rf-p 1000, Greyden Galla ss 1100, Jarrett Lehnortt 1b 2000, Michael Perry c 2000, Grady Morrow 2b 2000, Kevin LaRoche 3b 1010, Jace O’Neil p-eh 2000, Bradley Heckathorne eh-p 2000, Dalton Karns eh 1000, Ian Oliver lf-p 1000. Totals: 17-1-1-0.
Errors: DuBois 2, C’berry 4. 2B: Colbey, Yale; LaRoche.
Pitching
DuBois: Alex Lyle-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Max Sayers-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; Liam Schwentner-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Cranberry: Jace O’Neil-2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Bradley Heckathorne-2 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Ian Oliver-1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Carter Burnesien-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sayers. Losing pitcher: O’Neil.