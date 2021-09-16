LUMBER CITY — The DuBois boys golf team ran its record to 9-0 on the season Thursday with a 197-233 victory against Curwensville at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
DuBois’ Cody Jaconksi took home medalist honors with a 46, while teammate Gavin Kaschalk was right behind him with a 47. Landon Gustafson (51) and Chooch Husted (53) rounded out the Beavers’ scoring.
Landon Bailor led the Golden Tide with a 57, while Kaceton Ciamacco had a 58. Grant Swanson and Zack Peters each shot 59s.
The Beavers host Punxsutawney on Monday.
DuBois—197
Gavin Kaschalk 47, Cody Jaconski 46, Chooch Husted 53, Landon Gustafson 51. Others: John Miller 62, Alex Pasternak 58.
Curwensville—233
Landon Bailor 57, Kaceton Ciamacco 58, Grant Swanson 59, Zack Peters 59. Others: Evan Losey 63. Davis Fleming 60.
Kane 215,
Ridgway 220
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team fell to Kane at the Laurel Mill Golf Course on Thursday afternoon by 215-220.
Kane’s Curt Barner was the medalist of the day, firing a three-under 33 to lead his team. Also scoring for Kane was Max Bizzak’s 41, Derek Peterson’s 44, Ryan Hubler’s 45 and Kaden Smith’s 52.
Kole Asti and Logan Jordan each shot 42s to lead the way for the Elkers. Also scoring for Ridgway was Collin Porter with a 43, Eric Gustafson with a 46 and Caden Smiley’s 47.
Ridgway looks to rebound on Tuesday as they host Bradford.
Kane—215
Curt Barner 33, Max Bizzak 41, Derek Peterson 44, Ryan Hubler 45, Kaden Smith 52.
Ridgway—220
Collin Porter 43, Kole Asti 42, Logan Jordan 42, Caden Smiley 47, Eric Gustafson 46. Others: Alec DeVallance 48, Aiden Zimmerman 48, Evan Gustafson 52.
Punxsy 197,
Brockway 223
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers hosted the Punxsutawney Chucks boys golf team Thursday, but the Chucks came away with a 197-223 victory.
The Punxsy trio of Donnie Neese, Jake Sikora and Jim Neese fired 48s for the low scores of the day. Also scoring for the Chucks was Sawyer Hall with a 53.
For Brockway, Weston Pisarchick was the low scorer with a 52. Other Rovers contributing to the team score included Chad Young’s 56 and Daniel Shugarts and Jacob Newcamp with 57s each.
Punxsutawney—197
Donnie Neese 48, Jake Sikora 48, Jim Neese 48, Sawyer Hall 53. Others: Dysen Gould 59.
Brockway—223
Daniel Shugarts 57, Weston Pisarchick 53, Chad Young 56, Jacob Newcamp 57. Others: Troy Johnson 63, Parker Pisarchick 66.