HOLLSOPPLE — The Johnstown Christian School girls basketball team used a big fourth-quarter push Monday night to knock off visiting DuBois Christian School, 35-30.
The Lady Eagles took a 28-23 lead into the fourth, but the Lady Blue Jays outscored DuBois Christian, 12-2 in the final eight minutes to come away with the five-point victory. The loss was the Lady Eagles’ second a row following a 9-0 start.
Johnstown Christian was powered by the duo of Unity Miller and Sarah Hinton, who combined to score 33 of their team’s 35 points. Miller had a game-high 17, while Hinton finished right behind her with 16.
DuBois Christian School’s Emily Deitch and Rorrie Maynard each scored 11 points in the setback.
The Lady Eagles were right back in action Tuesday night, as they ended its two-game losing steak by picking up a 34-20 win over Centre County Christian Academy.
A roundup on Tuesday’s game will be in Thursday’s edition of the Courier Express.
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 35,
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 30
Score by Quarters
DCS 6 10 12 2 — 30
JCS 4 12 7 12 — 35
DuBois Christian School—30
Emily Deitch 4 0-0 11, Rorrie Maynard 5 0-0 11, Fiona Riss 2 0-0 4, Grace Deitch 1 0-0 2, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 0-0 30.
Johnstown Christian School—35
Kasmira Mack 0 1-5 1, Grace Ressler 0 0-0 0, Sarah Huston 8 0-0 16, Alana Hinton 0 0-0 0, Unity Miller 6 2-2 17, Allison Burkey 0 0-0 0, Solenna Mack 0 1-2 1, Ellie Speigle 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-9 35.
Three-pointers: DCS 4 (E. Deitch 3, Maynard), JCS 3 (Miller 3).